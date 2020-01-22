iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 96,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000.

IWM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.50. 10,402,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,512,516. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

