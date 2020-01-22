iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 13.3% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,578,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,284. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.17 and a twelve month high of $138.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day moving average is $130.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

