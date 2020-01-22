iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,063,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,255,000 after acquiring an additional 279,023 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 372,910.3% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 216,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 216,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.47. 2,286,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,847. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $136.40 and a one year high of $185.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

