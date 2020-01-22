iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Raised by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.32. 7,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,080. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $184.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.