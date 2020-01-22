iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Acquired by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 245.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

