iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,031,000 after acquiring an additional 768,263 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,751,000 after acquiring an additional 563,733 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $19,581,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,678,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,795,000 after acquiring an additional 304,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 549.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 212,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76.

