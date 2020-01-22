iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $69.82. 19,988,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,240,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

