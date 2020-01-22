iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.96. 14,046,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,797,926. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.