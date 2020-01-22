iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) is Exane Derivatives’ 7th Largest Position

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 28,362.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,230 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 1.8% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,054. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $67.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

