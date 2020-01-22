iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Decreased by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,997 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 8.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $49,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,727,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,492,000 after purchasing an additional 937,403 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.79. 4,537,306 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

