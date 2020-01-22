iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $67.79. 4,537,306 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09.

