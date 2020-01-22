iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 211.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 67,103 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,316,103 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12.

