iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 423.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,009 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. 4,537,306 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09.

