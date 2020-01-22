iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 3.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after buying an additional 280,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after buying an additional 278,907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after buying an additional 186,535 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,505,000 after buying an additional 93,091 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 959,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,717,000 after buying an additional 99,787 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.44. 789,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

