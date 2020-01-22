iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.56 and last traded at $63.61, 2,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 796,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11.

