iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

IJR stock opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

