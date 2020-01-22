iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after acquiring an additional 488,372 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,463,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,850,000 after acquiring an additional 298,797 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,580,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 685.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 271,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 237,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,602. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

