iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $332.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $262.26 and a 12 month high of $333.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

