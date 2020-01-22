iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Lowered by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181,410 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 2.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,265,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,359,000 after purchasing an additional 137,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 740,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,005,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,981,000 after buying an additional 199,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $97.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,214. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $98.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.05.

