Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 89,715 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 89,715 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

FB stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.17. 7,174,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,136,365. The stock has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

