iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) Stock Price Down 1%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.39 and last traded at $45.39, 25 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.