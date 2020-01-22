IOST (IOST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.27 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, IOST has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, BitMax, OKEx and HitBTC. IOST has a market capitalization of $65.27 million and approximately $21.27 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.58 or 0.05465464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033730 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128745 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001365 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDAX, Upbit, BitMart, Livecoin, WazirX, Huobi, GOPAX, Kucoin, DragonEX, Hotbit, CoinBene, BigONE, OKEx, Bitkub, IDEX, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, HitBTC, CoinZest, Bithumb, ABCC, DDEX, Zebpay, BitMax, Bitrue, Coineal, Kyber Network, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance, Ethfinex and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

