IONChain Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $96,644.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.03502592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00130177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

