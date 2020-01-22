ION Reaches Market Cap of $524,777.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. ION has a market cap of $524,777.00 and $512.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ION has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007671 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,377,221 coins and its circulating supply is 12,477,221 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is ion.community

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

