Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,790,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 1,395,746 shares.The stock last traded at $0.32 and had previously closed at $0.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

