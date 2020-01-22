Investors Purchase High Volume of New York Community Bancorp Call Options (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,731% compared to the average volume of 208 call options.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $260.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $104,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 240.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $12.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.