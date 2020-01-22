Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Position Cut by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

CVY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 86,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,132. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1787 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Profile

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

