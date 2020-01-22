Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1115 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of XSHD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85.

