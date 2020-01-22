Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stake Lowered by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,431,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $207.60. 48,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,845. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.65 and a fifty-two week high of $209.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.40 and its 200-day moving average is $185.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4835 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

