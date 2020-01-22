Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $223.28 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $160.32 and a 52 week high of $223.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

