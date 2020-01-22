Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.89

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as high as $8.00. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 38,586 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIA. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $863,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,061 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

