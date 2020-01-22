Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.89

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as high as $8.00. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 38,586 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.