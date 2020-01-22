Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFD) Shares Up 0% After Dividend Announcement

Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFD) shot up 0% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57, 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.

