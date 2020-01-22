Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:IMFC)

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMFC opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

