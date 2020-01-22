Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.38

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 40922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 137.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 53,229 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,295,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,645,000 after buying an additional 1,135,345 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,244,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,505,000 after buying an additional 185,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

