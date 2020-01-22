Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.71 and last traded at $44.25, approximately 2,604 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 32,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.