Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.17.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a 12 month low of $207.69 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.