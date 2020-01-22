Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.70

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.