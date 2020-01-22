International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Up 14.3%

International Lithium Corp (CVE:ILC)’s stock price rose 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 147,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 68,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.

About International Lithium (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits, as well as boron, cesium, and tantalum. The company's principal project is the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers in Argentina.

