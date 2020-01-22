Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Integra Resources Corp (CVE:ITR) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.13, 77,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 145,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITR. Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$1.75 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

