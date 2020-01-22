Insurance Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INSUU) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INSUU) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.60, approximately 81,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 26,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

Get Insurance Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insurance Acquisition stock. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INSUU) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Insurance Acquisition were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Insurance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.