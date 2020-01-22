Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 52-Week High at $193.39

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $193.39 and last traded at $192.11, with a volume of 42106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 740.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $5,346,687. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth $3,299,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

