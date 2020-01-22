Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 52-Week High at $193.39

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $193.39 and last traded at $192.11, with a volume of 42106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.95.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 740.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01.
In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $5,346,687. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth $3,299,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter.
Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
