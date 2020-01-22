Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (LON:INSP) were down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), approximately 34,253,719 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,315% from the average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77.

About Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

