Insolar (INS) Reaches Market Cap of $5.23 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Insolar has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $627,656.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insolar has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, Coinrail and Okcoin Korea.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.53 or 0.03534995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00204296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00130618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Okcoin Korea, Bithumb, Mercatox, OKex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

