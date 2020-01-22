Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Trading 17.7% Higher

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s stock price traded up 17.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93, 126,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 341% from the average session volume of 28,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular bought 40,949 shares of Insignia Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $32,349.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,215,453 shares in the company, valued at $960,207.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 88,969 shares of company stock worth $69,632. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insignia Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.