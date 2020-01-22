Insider Selling: The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $259,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,184,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,269.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Addante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $101,125.00.

The Rubicon Project stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $537.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. Research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUBI shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Rubicon Project currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

