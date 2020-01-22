Insider Selling: Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Sells 11,300 Shares of Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $40,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $31,929.00.

Hill International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. 110,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. Hill International Inc has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $201.06 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.67 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Hill International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hill International by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 27,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

