Insider Selling: Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells 48,249 Shares of Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,703,873.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,734,606.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $2,563,200.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $272,372.43.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,549,500.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,751,375.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $1,434,000.00.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.59. 960,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,576. Anaplan Inc has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

