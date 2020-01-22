Insider Buying: Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director John Lee purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,648,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,687,648.32.

John Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, John Lee sold 421,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$132,615.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, John Lee purchased 270,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$79,650.00.

On Monday, November 11th, John Lee purchased 165,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$61,050.00.

Shares of TSE PCY traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.33. The company had a trading volume of 211,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Prophecy Development Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33.

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

