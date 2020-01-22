Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Down 0%

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)’s stock price was down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.50, approximately 813 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1699 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRF. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

