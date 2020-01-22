Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Stock Price Up 0%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $25.12, approximately 291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 53,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UOCT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,992.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 108.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 46,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 19.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

